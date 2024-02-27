First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 73.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,575 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 258.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

