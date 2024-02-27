FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shares Down 1%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.32 and last traded at $53.32. Approximately 35,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 121,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.87.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. grew its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 13,508.8% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 17.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 171,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 25,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 269.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the period.

About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

