FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Trading 0% Higher

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.41 and last traded at $75.39. Approximately 28,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 59,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.37.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 978.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000.
The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.
