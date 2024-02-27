Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Lowered to $110.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FND. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $115.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $117.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

