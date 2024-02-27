Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $117.11, but opened at $114.15. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Floor & Decor shares last traded at $115.67, with a volume of 136,432 shares.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

