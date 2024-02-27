Fmr LLC Acquires 184,212 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,145,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,212 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $102,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 26,178 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,366,000. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 249,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 82,776 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 543,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after buying an additional 381,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 139,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,700,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,188 shares of company stock worth $4,509,990 in the last ninety days. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

