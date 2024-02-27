Fmr LLC Acquires 2,709,138 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 497,089.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,709,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709,138 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $103,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YY. CWM LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JOYY by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in JOYY during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in JOYY by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YY opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $567.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.68 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

