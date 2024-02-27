Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,465,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 519,751 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $98,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in FMC by 143.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

FMC Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $130.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

