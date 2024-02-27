Fmr LLC Has $109.21 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,887,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 774,413 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $109,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 38.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 559,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 53.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 200,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 16.9% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 54,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ST opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $52.05. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -688.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

