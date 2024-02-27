Fmr LLC Has $95.32 Million Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 181.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224,079 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $95,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 17.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Cactus by 8.7% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth $134,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

WHD stock opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

