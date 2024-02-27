Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,600,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,314 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $100,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 359.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 155,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 121,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 139,747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in AerCap by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $80.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AerCap

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.