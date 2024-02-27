Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 61.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 216,200 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $97,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE FIX opened at $284.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $127.09 and a one year high of $292.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

