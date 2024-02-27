Fmr LLC Increases Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,761,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 820,801 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $95,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $2,877,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $1,314,716.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,816,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $1,314,716.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,816,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $2,070,782.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,234,508 shares in the company, valued at $89,827,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,122 shares of company stock worth $7,408,687. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SMPL. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

