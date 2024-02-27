Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,642 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $109,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $238.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.71. The company has a market cap of $322.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.35 and a fifty-two week high of $238.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

