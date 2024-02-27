Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,405,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,241 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $108,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Shares of CSGP opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.49.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

