Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,494 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $108,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPXC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,629,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,153,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,977,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SPXC opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.71. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $113.13.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPXC. StockNews.com raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

