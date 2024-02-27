Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,990,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TriCo Bancshares worth $95,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $51.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.55.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBK. StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

