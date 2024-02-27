Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,868,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,667 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arvinas worth $95,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arvinas by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARVN. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.66. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.96.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

