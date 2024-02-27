Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,250 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $103,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Endava by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Endava by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava stock opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.26. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $82.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.37.

Several research firms have commented on DAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Endava from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

