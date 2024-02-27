Fmr LLC Sells 1,332,656 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,467,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,332,656 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $95,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $448,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -292.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

