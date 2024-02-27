Fmr LLC Sells 314,268 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 823,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 314,268 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $110,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 63,239 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Baidu by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 324,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Baidu by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,322,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,187,000 after purchasing an additional 270,187 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU stock opened at $110.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.90 and its 200 day moving average is $118.60. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.51 and a 12-month high of $160.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Nomura raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

