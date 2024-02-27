Fmr LLC Sells 314,268 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 823,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 314,268 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $110,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 63,239 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Baidu by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 324,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Baidu by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,322,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,187,000 after purchasing an additional 270,187 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baidu Price Performance
BIDU stock opened at $110.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.90 and its 200 day moving average is $118.60. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.51 and a 12-month high of $160.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Baidu
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.