Fmr LLC Sells 35,212 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,447,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,212 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $113,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.56. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

