Fmr LLC Sells 50,138 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,138 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $113,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

