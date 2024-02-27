Fmr LLC Sells 58,840 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,578,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,840 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $110,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 22.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 47.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,296.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $88.56.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,743,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,042.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

