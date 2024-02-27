Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4382 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

