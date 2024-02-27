Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FOX were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in FOX by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in FOX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in FOX by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $33.27.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Report on FOX

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.