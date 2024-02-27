Franco-Nevada (FNV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post earnings of C$1.11 per share for the quarter.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
TSE:FNV opened at C$144.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 37.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$146.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$165.85. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$139.19 and a twelve month high of C$217.70.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.38%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
