Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS) Insider David Brayshaw Sells 1,394 Shares of Stock

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) insider David Brayshaw sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 833 ($10.57), for a total transaction of £11,612.02 ($14,728.59).

Shares of Frasers Group stock opened at GBX 831.50 ($10.55) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.83. Frasers Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 661 ($8.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 949.50 ($12.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 839.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 832.29.

FRAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.03) price objective on the stock.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

