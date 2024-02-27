Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.92, but opened at $23.26. Fresh Del Monte Produce shares last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 34,031 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

