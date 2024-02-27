Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $92.01, but opened at $108.47. Freshpet shares last traded at $104.41, with a volume of 471,158 shares.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,289,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after acquiring an additional 275,374 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Freshpet by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,588,000 after buying an additional 185,210 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after buying an additional 170,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth approximately $214,405,000.

The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

