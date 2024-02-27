Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Trading 6.9% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 402,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,720,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FYBR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.