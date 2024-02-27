Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Trading Up 38.9%

Shares of Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK – Get Free Report) traded up 38.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. 20,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 470% from the average session volume of 3,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Global Diversified Marketing Group Stock Up 38.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, manufactures, markets, and distributes food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Italian wafers, Italian filled croissants, French madeleines, wafer pralines, shelf stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks.

