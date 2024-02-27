goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$186.33.

GSY has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. Insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$166.97 on Tuesday. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$87.00 and a 1 year high of C$180.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a current ratio of 22.07 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$160.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

