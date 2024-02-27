Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Graham by 43.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 3.6% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 43,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Graham by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Graham Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $259.92 million, a P/E ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 0.53. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Graham had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.