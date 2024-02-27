Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Shares Up 3.9%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Guangzhou Automobile Group
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.