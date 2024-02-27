HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CFO Navam Welihinda Sells 2,500 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Navam Welihinda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HashiCorp alerts:

On Friday, February 9th, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Navam Welihinda sold 33,045 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $753,426.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HCP stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. HashiCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the second quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get Our Latest Report on HCP

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.