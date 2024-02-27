HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in HCI Group by 80.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in HCI Group by 1,807.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCI opened at $98.67 on Tuesday. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $100.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average of $73.84. The firm has a market cap of $847.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

