Head to Head Analysis: American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) vs. Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get American Strategic Investment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Strategic Investment -66.36% -13.55% -5.40% Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Strategic Investment and Summit Industrial Income REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Strategic Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

American Strategic Investment presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.39%. Given American Strategic Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Strategic Investment is more favorable than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

40.6% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Strategic Investment $64.00 million 0.26 -$45.90 million ($20.12) -0.36 Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.59 29.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Strategic Investment. American Strategic Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Industrial Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Summit Industrial Income REIT beats American Strategic Investment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Strategic Investment

(Get Free Report)

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

(Get Free Report)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.