Head to Head Analysis: MariaDB (MRDB) vs. The Competition

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) is one of 430 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MariaDB to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MariaDB and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariaDB -88.89% N/A -116.62% MariaDB Competitors -68.70% -125.69% -8.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MariaDB and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariaDB 0 0 0 0 N/A MariaDB Competitors 2127 14235 28936 739 2.61

Volatility and Risk

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 3.11%. Given MariaDB’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MariaDB has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

MariaDB has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariaDB’s peers have a beta of 0.25, suggesting that their average share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MariaDB and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariaDB $53.11 million -$51.86 million -0.47 MariaDB Competitors $2.02 billion $275.55 million 5.79

MariaDB’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MariaDB. MariaDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of MariaDB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of MariaDB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MariaDB peers beat MariaDB on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

MariaDB Company Profile

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds. The company also provides consulting, training, remote database administration, and engineering architecture services. It serves financial services, government, technology, retail, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

