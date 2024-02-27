Head to Head Comparison: LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) vs. Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LegalZoom.com and Mercurity Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 1 1 5 0 2.57 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus price target of $14.07, indicating a potential upside of 22.57%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Mercurity Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $660.73 million 3.27 $13.95 million $0.08 143.52 Mercurity Fintech $860,000.00 166.17 -$5.64 million N/A N/A

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com 2.11% 16.14% 5.78% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

LegalZoom.com has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Mercurity Fintech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

