Head to Head Contrast: Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Riley Exploration Permian and Viking Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 2 0 3.00 Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riley Exploration Permian currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.39%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of -1.49, suggesting that its share price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500.

73.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Viking Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $321.74 million 1.45 $118.01 million $5.03 4.55 Viking Energy Group $24.04 million 4.00 -$15.43 million N/A N/A

Riley Exploration Permian has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 28.41% 31.66% 15.62% Viking Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Viking Energy Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity. The company also engages in developing, patent pending, electric transmission, and distribution of open conductor detection systems to detect a break in a transmission line, distribution line, or coupling failure. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Viking Energy Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Camber Energy, Inc.

