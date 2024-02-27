Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Trading 1.8% Higher

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.70 and last traded at C$6.67. 263,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 558,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$95,406.48. In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$95,406.48. Also, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 64,716 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$420,692.83. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

