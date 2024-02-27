HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $90.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. HealthEquity traded as high as $83.99 and last traded at $83.80, with a volume of 92517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.23.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HQY. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HQY

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $3,379,812 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,619,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,084 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 907,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,816,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after purchasing an additional 65,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 245.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.21.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.