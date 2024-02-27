HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,002 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASAN. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Asana by 780.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 274.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,558,000 after buying an additional 1,094,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 106,674.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after buying an additional 1,093,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 145.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after buying an additional 837,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $7,873,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Asana Stock Performance
ASAN stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $329,138.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,901.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $329,138.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807. 63.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Asana Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
