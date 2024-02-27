HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 895 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,158,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after buying an additional 344,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after buying an additional 245,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $223.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $9,344,545. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

