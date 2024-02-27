HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,227 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after buying an additional 40,655 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,175,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,936,000 after buying an additional 479,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at $472,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $35,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $29,664.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,892.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,785 shares of company stock worth $93,947. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 1.5 %

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

Shares of CWT opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWT. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CWT

California Water Service Group Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.