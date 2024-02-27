HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.36.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.22. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $100.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

