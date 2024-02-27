Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Partnrs

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HIMS. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $229,075.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,597 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $92,511.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,943.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $229,075.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,881. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

