Horiko Capital Management LLC Has $19.32 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Horiko Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 10.1% of Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.32 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

