Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.38.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

HRZN opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.62 million, a P/E ratio of -650.17 and a beta of 1.25. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 25,158.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

